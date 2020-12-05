Walter L. Davis
Rehoboth Beach, formerly of Wilmington - Walter L. Davis of Rehoboth Beach, DE formerly of Wilmington, passed away on December 3rd at Beebe Hospital in Lewes.
He was born in Wilmington, DE on June 28, 1941 to Helen Davis and the late Walter A. Davis. He graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School and the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. Walt began his professional career with General Electric Co. in Philadelphia designing power distribution equipment for major electric utilities in the US and abroad.
He then joined Delmarva Power where he retired after 31 years of service having held various management positions, especially in the Energy Efficiency and Direct Load Control programs in all its service areas in DE, MD, and NJ at that time.
Walt belonged to many professional and social organizations including The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (lifetime member) and the Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed the beach especially salt-water fishing and boating. In his earlier years he and his family went on many camping trips to New England, including Maine, and to Canada. They also traveled throughout the US and to the National Parks out West. Walt enjoyed gardening, working in the yard, and doing all kinds of household projects. He was quite the handyman - if you needed a tool, Walt would lend it to you. Although Walt was more of an outdoorsman he didn't mind being "dragged" to New York by Elaine for Broadway shows, restaurants and shopping. He coached his son's Brandywine Little League Baseball team. One of his favorite things was spending time with his grandchildren, especially at the beach, and taking them on trips, attending Jack's baseball games and Kate's dance recitals.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Elaine Davis, son, Matthew & daughter-in-law, Christi; grandchildren, Jack & Kate, his mother Helen Davis, sister Carolyn and husband Ray, sister-in-law, Carolyn, and many long-time friends.
A viewing will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 9, at Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE with a service to follow at 12 Noon. A capacity restriction of 50 people will be enforced and masks are required. Burial will be at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, 219 Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com