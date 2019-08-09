|
|
Walter Leo Sherlock
New Castle - Walter Leo Sherlock, 91, of Dover, Delaware, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, August 8, 2019.
Walt was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 6, 1928, son of the late Walter and Honora Sherlock. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served our country during the Korean War. Walt earned an Associate's Degree from St. Joseph University and was employed as an accountant with the Internal Revenue Service, having retired after 32 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved in many parish activities. He was an avid Philadelphia sports team enthusiast and enjoyed 1930s and 1940s era music. Walt also enjoyed sitting outside in front of his home and walking.
His beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Repcik) Sherlock, passed away on September 24, 2015. Sadly, he was also predeceased by his grandson, Walter Leo Sherlock, IV.
Walt will be dearly missed by his children, Kathleen McDonald, Walter L. Sherlock, III and wife, Ann, and Patricia Storey; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Diana and Christina McDonald, Samantha Sherlock, Andrew A. Storey II, Alison Davis; his great grandchildren, Braden, Owen and Ariah.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, August 13 from 9:00-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walt may be made to the Howard J. Weston Senior Center, 1 Bassett Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720 or Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.
