Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Beloved Church
907 Milltown Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Interment
Following Services
All Saints Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sherlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Leo Sherlock


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Leo Sherlock Obituary
Walter Leo Sherlock

New Castle - Walter Leo Sherlock, 91, of Dover, Delaware, formerly a longtime resident of New Castle, peacefully passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Walt was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 6, 1928, son of the late Walter and Honora Sherlock. A veteran of the United States Army, he proudly served our country during the Korean War. Walt earned an Associate's Degree from St. Joseph University and was employed as an accountant with the Internal Revenue Service, having retired after 32 years of dedicated service. He was a former member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved in many parish activities. He was an avid Philadelphia sports team enthusiast and enjoyed 1930s and 1940s era music. Walt also enjoyed sitting outside in front of his home and walking.

His beloved wife of 57 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (Repcik) Sherlock, passed away on September 24, 2015. Sadly, he was also predeceased by his grandson, Walter Leo Sherlock, IV.

Walt will be dearly missed by his children, Kathleen McDonald, Walter L. Sherlock, III and wife, Ann, and Patricia Storey; his grandchildren, Jennifer, Diana and Christina McDonald, Samantha Sherlock, Andrew A. Storey II, Alison Davis; his great grandchildren, Braden, Owen and Ariah.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Tuesday, August 13 from 9:00-10:00AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington at 10:30AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Walt may be made to the Howard J. Weston Senior Center, 1 Bassett Avenue, New Castle, DE 19720 or Vitas Hospice, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now