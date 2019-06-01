Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary
4701 Weldin Rd
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington - Walter Paul Koval Jr., age 61, passed away peacefully in his home on May 30, 2019 surrounded by his cherished family. Best known for his incredible sense of humor, brilliant intellect and contagious smile, the co-founder and CEO of Integrated Marketing Solutions was respected for his honesty, creativity and leadership. Prior to founding IM Solutions, Walt curated a 22-year career in marketing and advertising serving in leadership roles for many major national and local brands.

His unconditional love for his wife Teresa and their four children, Walter P. Koval III (Amanda), Alexandra Koval, Wynn Koval and Gabrielle Koval, was the foundation of his legacy as a man committed to faith and family.

Walt was an avid reader who enjoyed art, music, wristwatches and Premier League soccer, but most of all, he loved going on adventures with his family. He spent countless days attending concerts, exploring cities and visiting his favorite museums. Walt loved conversation and was a fiercely loyal and devoted friend. Once you met him, you would always remember him.

Walt is survived by his wife and children; his siblings, Jon Koval (Elsa), Stacia Murray (Russell), Mary Beth Worrilow (Ed), Mark Koval (Mary Ellen); his beloved nieces and nephews; and several treasured four-legged friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the mass of Christian burial on Tuesday, June 4th at 11am at Immaculate Heart of Mary (4701 Weldin Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803). A viewing will take place at Chandler Funeral Home (2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803) on Monday, June 3rd from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Burial will be at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Walt's memory to the Oncology Patient Care Unit of the Nemours/Alfred I. DuPont Hospital for Children. Contributions should be mailed to: The Nemours Fund for Children's Health, Shands House, 1600 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803. Online contributions can be made at www.tinyurl.com/WaltKoval.
Published in The News Journal on June 1, 2019
