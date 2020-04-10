|
Walter P.J. Gilefski
Bridgeville - Walter P.J. Gilefski passed away on April 7, 2020. He was 72. He was born and raised in Kingston, PA and attended St. Hedwig Grade School and Central Catholic High School where he met the love of his life, Ruth. He graduated King's College, Wilkes-Barre, PA in 1969 with a degree in Mathematics and subsequently earned Master's Degrees in Education and in Physics from the University of Delaware and Delaware State University respectively. He joined the Woodbridge School District in 1969 where he worked as a teacher through 1991. He served as an administrator in the district until his retirement in 2003. In 2005 he was elected to his first term on the Woodbridge School Board. From 2005 until present he served as a member of Woodbridge School Board, most recently as Vice President. Additionally he served as mayor of the Town of Bridgeville from 1980 to 1990. He was a past dues-paying member of the Seaford Moose Lodge and VFW. He enjoyed volunteering at his parish church, Our Lady of Lourdes, in Seaford. He was always a strong supporter of literacy and an enthusiastic patron of the Bridgeville Public Library.
He was a proud "Woodbridge Raider" and loved attending Woodbridge activities including ballgames and fundraisers with friends and family. He thoroughly loved reading and membership in his book club. He always enjoyed the companionship of good friends and had many good times at Jeff's Tap Room on Market Street with his buddies.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Ruth (nee Giampetro) Gilefski of Bridgeville, DE; his children, David Gilefski (Alison) of Wilmington, DE; and Amy Gilefski (Ben Rosen) and grand-daughter Elliana Rosen of Townsend, DE; sister Loretta Katoski (Bob) of Brunswick, GA; brother-in-law Joe Vanderhoff of Kingston, PA; sister-in-law Carol (Bill) Kelly of St. Pete's Beach, FL; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Stella Gilefski and a sister, Rita Vanderhoff.
The family will have a private burial with a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Hardesty Chapel, Bridgeville, DE.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Bridgeville Public Library bridgevillelibrary.org/donate/
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020