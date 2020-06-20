Walter R. Howie
Wilmington - Walter R. Howie, age 64, passed away after a short illness at Christiana Care Hospital, Newark, Delaware on June 18,2020.
Born August 9, 1955, in Ridley Park Pennsylvania to Walter and Gwendolyn Howie, he lived a majority of his life in the Wilmington, Delaware area. Walter was an avid sports fan, especially for the Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia Eagles.
He is preceded in death by both parents, Walter and Gwendolyn Howie and his long time companion Charlene Taggart. He is survived by a sister Carol, Elkton, Maryland, brother David, Elkton, Maryland, sister Eileen (Paul) Middletown, Delaware and brother Thomas (Lisa) Elkton, Maryland. He is also survived by 5 nephews and 1 niece.
Services and burial will be held in private at a later date
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Walter's name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.