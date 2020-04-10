|
Walter Robert McAvaney (Robbie)
Smyrna -
On March 6, 2020, Walter Robert McAvaney, age 63, loving father, brother and grandfather, passed away peacefully at the Pinnacle Rehab & Health Center in Smyrna. Robbie was born in Wilmington to the late Ruth M. and Walter H. McAvaney. Robbie attended St. Matthews Catholic School, Richardson Park and graduated from Henry C. Conrad High School in 1975.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Riley McAvaney; sister, Susan Fahey; brother in laws, Dennis Gerace, John Becker, Carmen Fahey and Cousins, Stephen Chalfant, Shawn D'Amato, Evelina D"Amato and Shannon Fahey. Walter is survived by his daughters, Julie McAvaney and Heather Davis; Sisters, Carol Attix (Tim), Joyce Becker, Francis Gerace, Karen D'Amato (Jim); brother, Joseph McAvaney (Rebecca) and his grandchildren Ashley, Catilin, Nathaniel and Samantha. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces and nephews.
Burial will be held privately. A Memorial Mass for Robbie will be held at a later date.
