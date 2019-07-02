|
|
Walter S. Andress, Sr.
Newark - Walter S. Andress, Sr., age 88, of Newark, DE passed away at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on March 26, 1931, he was a son of the late Harry and Elmyra (Wedhorn) Andress. Walter was a graduate of H. Fletcher Brown Vo-Tech High School. He spent his 42 year career as a mechanic, inspector and supervisor for the PA Railroad and Amtrak.
In his younger years, Walter enjoyed crabbing and fishing. He spent his spare time remodeling houses for relatives, watching college basketball and solving crossword puzzles and cryptograms. Walter had a significant influence in the lives of many people throughout his life, including many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Phillips, Barbara Cox, Helen Marich and Lillian Boggs; and brother, Harry Andress. Walter is survived by his children, Maria "Mia" Cirks (Jeffrey, Sr.) of Middletown and Walter "J.R." S. Andress, Jr. of Hockessin; sister, Virginia Sanderson (Jack) of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Cirks, Jr. (Kylie), Taylor Cirks, Conor Cirks, Ethan Andress and Jakob Andress.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Entombment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walter's memory to St. Francis Healthcare Foundation, 701 North Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019