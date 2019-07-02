Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Andress
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter S. Andress Sr.


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter S. Andress Sr. Obituary
Walter S. Andress, Sr.

Newark - Walter S. Andress, Sr., age 88, of Newark, DE passed away at home on Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Born in Wilmington, DE on March 26, 1931, he was a son of the late Harry and Elmyra (Wedhorn) Andress. Walter was a graduate of H. Fletcher Brown Vo-Tech High School. He spent his 42 year career as a mechanic, inspector and supervisor for the PA Railroad and Amtrak.

In his younger years, Walter enjoyed crabbing and fishing. He spent his spare time remodeling houses for relatives, watching college basketball and solving crossword puzzles and cryptograms. Walter had a significant influence in the lives of many people throughout his life, including many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Edith Phillips, Barbara Cox, Helen Marich and Lillian Boggs; and brother, Harry Andress. Walter is survived by his children, Maria "Mia" Cirks (Jeffrey, Sr.) of Middletown and Walter "J.R." S. Andress, Jr. of Hockessin; sister, Virginia Sanderson (Jack) of Wilmington; and grandchildren, Jeffrey Cirks, Jr. (Kylie), Taylor Cirks, Conor Cirks, Ethan Andress and Jakob Andress.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9 am until 10 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 10 am. Entombment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walter's memory to St. Francis Healthcare Foundation, 701 North Clayton Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now