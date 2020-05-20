Walter S. Bartoshesky, D.D.S.
Wilmington - Dr. Walter S. Bartoshesky, 95, of Wilmington passed away peacefully at home on the morning of May 18th. He was the epitome of unconditional love. And perhaps gave the warmest hugs in the history of hugs.
A lifelong Wilmingtonian, Walter was born on January 9, 1925 above his father's pharmacy on Wilmington's East Side.
He was a multisport standout at Wilmington High School, participating in track, football, gymnastics, and diving. He shared the 1942 state title in pole vaulting with his teammate.
Immediately after his high school graduation in 1943, Walter volunteered in the Army. He served as an Air Corps cadet, a medical clerk, and a dental technician. He was also stationed in occupied Japan with the Military Police and promoted to Corporal.
Upon leaving the military, Walter enrolled at the University of Delaware, where he continued his gymnastics and pole-vaulting success. He completed his doctoral program at Temple University's School of Dentistry in 1952. He practiced dentistry in Wilmington for over 55 years.
One morning during his residency at Wilmington Hospital, he met a gregarious nursing student on the elevator named Laura Mae Stagg from Snow Hill, Maryland. They married soon after and began 63 happy years of marriage. Then, Now, and Forever. Together they enjoyed Bridge, boating, and building a family.
Walter's world revolved around his family. He was the loving father of six children, Robert and his wife, Leslie, of Salisbury, MD; William and his wife, Cynthia, of Landenberg, PA; Sally Rusk and her husband, John, of Wilmington; Thomas and his wife, Hollis Dayton, of Ann Arbor, MI; Virginia Harrison and her husband, Ian, of Charles Town, WV; and Ted and his wife, Jessica, of Old Hickory, TN.
Dzia Dzia is beloved by fourteen grandchildren: Kimberly (Brett), Jeffrey (Samantha), Rebecca, Craig (Amy), Matthew, Taber (Nadia), Nicole (Richard), Jessica, Adam, Benjamin, Hannah, Strayer, Olivia, Harrison, and four great-granddaughters, Sophia, Adalyn, Laura, and Kaia. Two more great-grandchildren are on the way.
Although he was raised a city boy, he was always the outdoorsman and adventurer. For decades, Walt was a passionate competitive sailor, competing in the Lightning, Laser, and Sunfish classes. Dr. Bart was also a youth football coach and an Indian Guides leader. He could also fix almost anything - from a bicuspid to a binnacle - although his solutions often resembled a Rube Goldberg contraption. He was also an ever-present supporter of his children's and grandchildren's athletic competitions. Bart never met a dog he didn't love, and the feelings were reciprocated. No dog ever left his house hungry.
Walter was predeceased by the love of his life, Laura; his parents, Louis and Sophia Bartoshesky; his brothers, Peter Potocki, MD and Stephen Bartoshesky, MD; and his sisters, Martha McNamara and Marie Konizer. Wladyslaw was proud of his Polish roots. Uncle Walter (a.k.a. Uncle Bart) is survived by numerous close nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns about the global pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of life is being arranged for a future date. To share a memory or offer a message, please visit http://www.dohertyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to The Salvation Army at Give.SalvationArmyUSA.org.
Published in The News Journal from May 20 to May 24, 2020.