Walter Sinclair
Wilmington - Walter Sinclair, 85, died peacefully on December 10, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 16th at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803). Friends and family may call beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Delaware Humane Society. For a complete obituary, or to offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 15, 2019