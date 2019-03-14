|
Walter William "Bill" March
New Castle - Walter William "Bill" March, age 74, of New Castle, DE passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 17, 1945, he was a son of the late Anthony Walter and Florence (Patterson) March. Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Forrestal in the Mediterranean Sea. He retired as a machinist with Bank of America. In his spare time you could always find Bill cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and was thrilled when they won Super bowl LII.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Eleanor M. (Mangold) March; children, Cindy L. Zimmaro of Dover, Wendy A. March of Camden and Douglas R. March (Charlene) of Pitman, NJ; siblings, Elizabeth Rupert, Linda Mangold, Michael March, Kathleen Belka, Richard March and Jean Bendele; and grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Alessandra, Jane, Eleanor and Douglas, Jr.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 11 am. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's memory to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
