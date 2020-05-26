Walter Zakrzewski
Wilmington - Walter passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Wilmington on June 14, 1927, Walter was the proud son of Polish immigrants Mary (Kozlowski) and Joseph Zakrzewski. Walter was raised on Bird Street in the Polish community of Wilmington where he and his siblings attended St. Hedwig's school and church.
A retiree of Wilmington Hospital (Christiana Care), Walter and Betty spent a good bit of their free time boating and fishing on the Delaware Bay at Slaughter Beach, living in a cottage that Walter was so proud to have built himself.
Walter used to regale his nephews and nieces with stories of his service in World War II, always referring to himself as the luckiest man in the Army because he was assigned to the supply depot in Paris. Before a recent trip planned by a nephew and his wife to the City of Light, he reminded his nephew to make sure he visited Place Pigalle while there, and then laughed as if he had just told a big joke.
Walter always looked forward to Tuesday nights when his sister-in-law, Shirley, and her daughter, Nancy, would take him out for Italian food. Emma Jane also made sure "Unc" ate well, consistently taking him nourishing soups and stews. He also was very excited when Friday came, as Rich and Emma Jane would be delivering his weekly grocery order. Emmie always made sure it was replete with goodies and treats!
Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty (Clark); his brothers, Joseph and Stanley; and his sisters, Regina (Jean) Krajewski, Stella Radulski, Helen Menton and Anna Keen. Blessed with many loving neighbors, Walter's nieces and nephews wish to offer heartfelt thanks to the many who befriended and cared for him, most especially Eleanor, Vanessa, Tom, Amanda, Lori and Fran.
Funeral services and interment at the Delaware Veterans' Memorial Cemetery will be private. Donations in Walter's memory can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Condolences can be offered online via mccreryandharra.com.
Wilmington - Walter passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 23, 2020. Born in Wilmington on June 14, 1927, Walter was the proud son of Polish immigrants Mary (Kozlowski) and Joseph Zakrzewski. Walter was raised on Bird Street in the Polish community of Wilmington where he and his siblings attended St. Hedwig's school and church.
A retiree of Wilmington Hospital (Christiana Care), Walter and Betty spent a good bit of their free time boating and fishing on the Delaware Bay at Slaughter Beach, living in a cottage that Walter was so proud to have built himself.
Walter used to regale his nephews and nieces with stories of his service in World War II, always referring to himself as the luckiest man in the Army because he was assigned to the supply depot in Paris. Before a recent trip planned by a nephew and his wife to the City of Light, he reminded his nephew to make sure he visited Place Pigalle while there, and then laughed as if he had just told a big joke.
Walter always looked forward to Tuesday nights when his sister-in-law, Shirley, and her daughter, Nancy, would take him out for Italian food. Emma Jane also made sure "Unc" ate well, consistently taking him nourishing soups and stews. He also was very excited when Friday came, as Rich and Emma Jane would be delivering his weekly grocery order. Emmie always made sure it was replete with goodies and treats!
Walter was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty (Clark); his brothers, Joseph and Stanley; and his sisters, Regina (Jean) Krajewski, Stella Radulski, Helen Menton and Anna Keen. Blessed with many loving neighbors, Walter's nieces and nephews wish to offer heartfelt thanks to the many who befriended and cared for him, most especially Eleanor, Vanessa, Tom, Amanda, Lori and Fran.
Funeral services and interment at the Delaware Veterans' Memorial Cemetery will be private. Donations in Walter's memory can be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Condolences can be offered online via mccreryandharra.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.