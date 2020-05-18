Wanda A. Cannatelli
1928 - 2020
Wanda A. Cannatelli

Newark - Wanda A. Cannatelli, 91, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 due to metastatic breast cancer. She was predeceased by the love of her life, Domenick Cannatelli, her husband of 64 years.

Wanda is survived by her children, Michael Cannatelli (Tammy), Joanne Hartrim (Bob), Bonnie Schwarz (Kurt); 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; a great-great grandson.

Wanda enjoyed her years as an Arthur Murray Dance Instructor, District Coordinator of the March of Dimes, member/president of Hoe & Hope Garden Club, and member/president of the National Association for Family and Community Education. She will be remembered for her radiant smile, fondness for chocolate and dancing.

Funeral services will be held privately for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 (www.bcrf.org) or Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, 2nd Floor, Newark, DE 19711 (www.delawarehospice.org).

To offer condolences,visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
