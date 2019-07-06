Services
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Sts
Wilmington, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Hedwig Church
Linden & S. Harrison Sts
Wilmington, DE
Wanda A. Ozog


1923 - 2019
Hockessin - Wanda A. Ozog, age 95 of Hockessin, DE passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Wanda was a homemaker. She came to America in 1963 and settled in New York for 2 years before coming to Wilmington, DE.

Wanda is survived by her daughters, Maria Pokrzywa, Zofia Rohrer and Alice Olecki; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a sister, Zofia Piecuch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimier Ozog in 1991, her son, Stanley Ozog and her daughter, Bernie Gogola. Also preceded in death were her sisters, Stefania Regula and Polete Loza.

Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12 noon in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts, Wilmington, DE. Visitation for Wanda will be held in church from 11- 12 noon. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.

302-652-5224
Published in The News Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019
