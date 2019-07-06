|
Wanda A. Ozog
Hockessin - Wanda A. Ozog, age 95 of Hockessin, DE passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Wanda was a homemaker. She came to America in 1963 and settled in New York for 2 years before coming to Wilmington, DE.
Wanda is survived by her daughters, Maria Pokrzywa, Zofia Rohrer and Alice Olecki; 8 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren and a sister, Zofia Piecuch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Casimier Ozog in 1991, her son, Stanley Ozog and her daughter, Bernie Gogola. Also preceded in death were her sisters, Stefania Regula and Polete Loza.
Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12 noon in St. Hedwig Church, Linden & S. Harrison Sts, Wilmington, DE. Visitation for Wanda will be held in church from 11- 12 noon. Burial will follow in the Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Hedwig Church, 408 S. Harrison Street, Wilmington, DE 19805.
