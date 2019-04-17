|
|
Wanda F. Schreiber
Milford - Wanda F. Schreiber, age 67, of Milford, DE, formerly of New Castle, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 12 pm until 1 pm on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 1 pm. Entombment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 17, 2019