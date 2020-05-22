Wanda Fay Angotti
1947 - 2020
Wanda Fay Angotti

Newark - Beloved sister and aunt Wanda Fay (Mitchell) Angotti, age 72, of Newark, DE was wrapped in the arms of the Lord on May 18, 2020 - able to rest and be cared for as she cared for those whom she loved. Wanda was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Aubrey "Roy" and Virginia Mitchell. She earned an Associate of Arts Degree from Goldey Beacom College. Wanda served in the U.S. Army National Guard, 116th Combat Support Hospital from 1978-1981. Throughout her life Wanda worked for Cargill, Allen Family Foods, Sears Roebuck, and Arbor Management.

Wanda loved reading books, was a NASCAR fan, and was involved in many outreach programs. She was one of the founders of Victors in Christ at Red Lion Methodist Church. Wanda loved to send encouraging cards and care packages through S.O.S. (Serve our Soldiers) Vietnam. She embodied being organized, often keeping family on track with her meticulousness. Wanda loved animals and especially cherished Chance, her dog. She was a kind and loving woman, who would give you the world if she could, and she will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Wanda is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Robin M. Cheeseman and The Hon. Ronald Cheeseman; her nephews: Bryan Cheeseman (Michele) and Scott Cheeseman (Kim); her niece, Ali Lowe (Allen); and great nieces and nephews: Kayla, Kyle, Cassie, Bradley, Brianna, Kaitlynn, Arianna and Audrey; and Chance.

Family and friends are invited to a mobile visitation on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 11:00 AM-12:00 PM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. Guests are asked to arrive with facemasks in place and remain in their vehicle where they may greet the family from a safe distance. A private service in celebration of Wanda's life will be held with private burial at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers Wanda asked for donations to be made to The Best Friends Animal Society, located at 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459




Published in The News Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
