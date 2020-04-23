Services
Wanda June Victor


1931 - 2020
Wanda June Victor Obituary
Wanda June Victor

Newark - Wanda June Victor, age 88 passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020.

She was born on June 24, 1931 in Dearth , PA to the late Ephraim and Erma Victor. Miss Victor started her teaching career in Fairchance, PA., She moved to Delaware in 1956 and taught in the Red Clay School District for over 45 years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved brother, Jack Victor and sister, Glenda Victor Keeley.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak all services for Wanda will be private.

Published in The News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
