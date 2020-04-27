|
|
Warner Robert Jester
Wilmington - Warner Robert Jester died peacefully at home in Wilmington with his dogs at his side on April 17, 2020. He was 74 years old and was born on Chincoteague Island, Virginia on April 10, 1946. He was the son of Clifton Randolph Jester and Emma Elizabeth Fletcher. Before being Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps, Warner served two tours of duty in Vietnam as scout sergeant and forward observer with a top-secret government security clearance.
In civilian life, Warner served for six years as Captain of a 145-foot commercial clam boat for the American Original Clam Co, Chincoteague, VA. He also worked as an Assistant Supervisor of Procurement for the Bendix Corporation at the NASA facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. He later settled in Delaware and was Warehouse Manager for both Tecot Electric and Building Fasteners.
Warner loved to hunt, camp in his RV, fish and be outdoors. He and his wife, Marie, were animal lovers devoted to their dogs and other pets. Warner was a member of the Marine Corps League of Delaware, General Holcomb Detachment, serving as President for several years.
He is survived by a daughter from his first marriage to Nancy Lee, Dawn Gilbert (James), three grandchildren (Heather, Gabrielle, and Jonathan), his beloved brother-in-law, Eddie Watson (Hallie), and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Marie Gsell Jester and sisters Hallie, Catherine, Margaret, and Judy.
A private funeral service for Warner, and his wife Marie, will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Ceremony. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ASPCA.org or to the USMC League. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 27 to May 1, 2020