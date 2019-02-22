|
Warren Bowman
Wilmington - Age 76, affectionately known by childhood friends as "Lefty" passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, February 18, 2019.
Born August 24, 1942 in the Bronx, NY to the late Yetta and Kenneth Bowman; Warren grew up in Mt. Vernon, NY where he graduated from A.B. Davis High School with honors and then attended Cornell University on a full scholarship, graduating with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Chemical Engineering. He also received an MBA from the University Of Delaware. Warren used his creativity and analytical skills in a 40 year career with DuPont. He was married for 51 years to Arlene F. Bowman, an educator and Theater Teaching Artist.
After Warren and Arlene welcomed their two boys into their home, Warren set about sharing with them his zest for life, his extraordinary sense of humor, and his math prowess. His wife and boys remember him as kind, loving, witty, devoted, and full of wisdom; and, always wanting to give advice. He tirelessly encouraged his sons to pursue their goals and interests with the same zest he had for life.
Warren was accomplished at putting people at ease and problem solving. He often generously shared his math skills by tutoring his sons and their friends. Warren enjoyed coaching his sons' childhood sports teams, proudly attended their Concord High School marching band and wrestling competitions, and diligently attended their numerous award ceremonies. His love of Hallmark and classic movies, classical music, and Doo-wop of the 50s and 60s, found him often quizzing friends and family alike, "who starred in this film, who wrote and/or recorded this song?'"
In retirement, Warren enjoyed attending classes at the University of Delaware's OLLI, traveling throughout the world with his wife and friends (especially on river cruises), and working diligently as the president of his homeowner's association for the past 8 years.
Warren is survived by his wife, Arlene; sons Adam of Lewes, DE and Kevin of Baltimore, MD; his grandchildren, Aiden and Addison Bowman of Lewes, DE; and brother, Jeffrey (Gail) of Rehoboth Beach, DE.
The family would like to thank Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Wilmington Hospital, Cadia Silverside Rehabilitation, and the Vitas Healthcare staff for their dedication and kindness to both patients and their family members.
All are welcome to attend and celebrate Warren's life. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Congregation Beth Emeth, 300 W. Lea Boulevard, Wilmington, DE 19802. Shiva will be 7:00 pm, Sunday, February 24 at the Village of Rocky Run Clubhouse, 69 Lynthwaite Farm Lane, Wilmington, DE 19803. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the late residence through Friday, March 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Vitas Hospice Healthcare, 100 Commerce Drive, Suite 302, Newark, DE 19713.
