Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Warren Harvey Minix Obituary
Warren Harvey Minix

Wilmington - Warren H. Minix, 58, a longtime resident of Wilmington died on Friday, September 27, 2019.

Born in Wilmington to the late Ray and Marjorie Minix, Warren was a graduate of Wilmington Friends School and the University of Delaware. He made his career as a chemical engineer. In his younger years, Warren enjoyed cycling. He was an astronomy enthusiast, photographing eclipses, one of which was published in the News Journal.

He is survived by his sisters - Evelyn Rowe (Don) and Amanda Lawrence; nephew, William Rowe; nieces, Sara Mount (Tom), Kari Rowe (Geoff Brower), and Kat Lawrence (CJ Box); great-nieces, Charissa and Aerith; aunt and uncle, Elsie and Dave Russ; and cousins.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday, October 5th at the McCrery and Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike where friends may call after 9:30. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests honoring the memory of Warren Minix by sending a donation to the Talleyville Volunteer Fire Company, 3919 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
