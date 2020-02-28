|
Warren Ray Steinacker
Glen Mills, PA - Warren Ray Steinacker passed away on February 23, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice in West Chester, PA at the age of 93. Warren was predeceased by his parents, Rubye and Rudolf Steinacker, his present wife of 40 years, Linda, his first wife of 24 years, Marjorie, and his sisters, Norma and Mariam. He is survived by his daughters Elaine (Sidney), Cynthia (Henry), and Sharon (John) and his niece Laura Bishop. Warren is also survived by five grandchildren, Benjamin, Abigail, Julian, Sydney, and Averi, and four great grandchildren, Max, Gavin, Molly, and Logan.
Warren was born in Kansas City, Missouri and grew up on a farm in Parkville, Missouri. He graduated from Parkville High School in 1944 and entered an army program through the University of Missouri. He lived in the barracks until he was 18, then became active duty at Fort Hood, TX. After his time in the army, he returned to college. Warren received his degree in Chemical Engineering in 1949 from the University of Missouri. From there he accepted a position with the duPont Company that lasted 40 years. He started at the Edgemoor Plant in Wilmington, DE, then was transferred to California to help start the Antioch, CA plant. After about 2 years in California, Warren was transferred back to Delaware where he spent many years at the Chambers Works plant in Deepwater, NJ. He finished his career as a Chemical Engineer at Chestnut Run in Wilmington, DE. From there, Warren did consulting work for several years before completely retiring.
After retirement, Warren had a dream of starting a winery. He felt he lacked a marketing scheme so he chose to make wine for pleasure. His label was Cobblestone Vineyards and he spent about 20 years making his wine while being a long time member of the American Wine Society. Several of his wines won medals over the years. He even built an addition on his home so he could enlarge his basement, thus having more space for his wine making operation.
Warren's many interests over the years have included traveling, hiking, climbing, fishing, camping, jogging, gardening, metal detecting, and collecting artifacts. Some of his artifacts are on display at Carpenter's Hall in the Old City historic district of Philadelphia. Warren's travels with Linda included many areas of the United States including Alaska (a favorite on multiple occasions), Arizona, California (wineries of course), Colorado, and Wyoming, and outside the states to Australia, Tazmania, Canada, England and Mexico.
Warren will always be remembered as patient, kind, a great listener, and the most wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather that anyone could have.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone from Rose Court at Maris Grove, from the Maris Grove Home Support group, and from Penn Medicine Hospice for their special care and devoted attention to Warren and his family.
A Memorial Service honoring Warren will be held in the Maris Grove Chapel at noon on Saturday, March 21st. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Warren requested donations be made to the Resident Care Fund or the Scholars Fund at Maris Grove, Office of Philanthropy, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342.
