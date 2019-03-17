|
Warren S. "Buss" Glanden
Newark - Warren S. "Buss" Glanden, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
Buss was the son of the late William and Florence (Foraker) Glanden and grew up in Marshallton. He was a graduate of Conrad High School, Class of 1946. He enlisted in the United States Navy upon graduation and served 2 years, mostly in the Mediterranean. Before retiring in 1985, Buss had worked in the General Services Department at DuPont for 33 years.
Buss was a member of Marshallton United Methodist Church for 74 years. He was Past Master of Armstrong Masonic Lodge #26 AF & AM in 1969. He was also a member of the Caesar Rodney Eastern Star Chapter # 8, as well as the American Legion Post # 10 in Newark. Through the years, Buss coached Little League, Babe Ruth and a Men's Softball team.
Family meant everything to Buss. He was a loving husband and father and a doting Poppop. Buss treasured spending time with his grandchildren and was very involved in all their activities. He will be remembered for his quick witted sense of humor, as well as his amazing talent for storytelling and writing poetry.
After retiring, Buss and his wife enjoyed traveling to various states throughout the U.S. Buss was also a do-it-yourself handyman, who was always building something and helping others in any way he could.
In his leisure time, Buss loved listening to music, especially old country music, playing guitar and golfing. He was also an avid Phillies and Eagles fan, who was thrilled to see them win the Super Bowl.
Buss is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Shirley (Humphrey) Glanden, children, Joanne Cullen (Tom), Carole Robinson, Duane Glanden, Sandy Harper (Jesse) and special daughter, Sharon Christopher (Charlie), his five grandchildren, Jared Fulk, Justin Dinnsen, and Christopher, Stephanie and Kelly Harper; his great grandson, Jasper Keyes; his sister, Lillian Myers; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his siblings, William, Ruth Sayers, Roland and Arnold.
A committal service with military honors will be held at 2 PM on Tuesday, March 19 in the chapel at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1105 Stanton Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808 or Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019