Wasyl Szeremeta
New Castle - Wasyl Szeremeta, 95, passed away at home on March 19, 2020 after a brief illness.
Wasyl was born in 1924 in the village of Pereroslya in the Dubno Region of the Rivne Oblast in Ukraine. He immigrated to the United States in 1968 after living and working in the United Kingdom for two decades. He was a 50-year parishioner of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Wilmington and was committed to the church and to Ukrainian causes during his life.
He is survived by his wife of forty-nine years, Teodora (nèe Kliszcz); daughter Oksana Iwaskiw, her husband George, and their daughter Kristina; and son Ihor Szeremeta, his wife Sally, and their sons Alexander and John.
Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Wasyl's memory can be made to the United Ukrainian American Relief Committee (UUARC) 1206 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19111.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020