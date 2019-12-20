Services
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayland Lister
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayland Leon Lister Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayland Leon Lister Sr. Obituary
Wayland Leon Lister Sr.

New Castle - Wayland Leon Lister Sr. resided in New Castle, DE and was born on January 21, 1942 in Elizabeth City, NC to Allen Lister and Rosie Brown-Lister. He passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 77, surrounded by his family and loved ones.

Viewing will take place on Monday, December 23rd from 3 pm to 4 pm at the House of Wright Mortuary; 208 E. 35th St. Wilmington, DE. Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayland's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -