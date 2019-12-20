|
|
Wayland Leon Lister Sr.
New Castle - Wayland Leon Lister Sr. resided in New Castle, DE and was born on January 21, 1942 in Elizabeth City, NC to Allen Lister and Rosie Brown-Lister. He passed away on December 15, 2019 at the age of 77, surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Viewing will take place on Monday, December 23rd from 3 pm to 4 pm at the House of Wright Mortuary; 208 E. 35th St. Wilmington, DE. Service of Love will immediately follow the viewing.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019