Wayne Albert Dalton
Martinsburg, WV - Wayne Albert Dalton, age 72, peacefully went to Heaven with his family by his side on April 8, 2019. Born in Bluefield, Virginia, Wayne was the son of the late Kyle Dalton and Beulah Dalton now 98. Wayne went to school, college and worked in Delaware. Wayne currently resided in Martinsburg, West Virginia doing what he loved - being a teacher and helping kids and people.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathleen Dalton; daughters, Amy Dalton and Rebecca Miller; step-children, Chris Hughes and Lauren Hughes; his 4 grandchildren: Becara, Naomi, Chase and Cody; and siblings, Ruth George and Raymond Dalton.
A visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Wayne's life at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019