Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Albert Dalton


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Albert Dalton Obituary
Wayne Albert Dalton

Martinsburg, WV - Wayne Albert Dalton, age 72, peacefully went to Heaven with his family by his side on April 8, 2019. Born in Bluefield, Virginia, Wayne was the son of the late Kyle Dalton and Beulah Dalton now 98. Wayne went to school, college and worked in Delaware. Wayne currently resided in Martinsburg, West Virginia doing what he loved - being a teacher and helping kids and people.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Kathleen Dalton; daughters, Amy Dalton and Rebecca Miller; step-children, Chris Hughes and Lauren Hughes; his 4 grandchildren: Becara, Naomi, Chase and Cody; and siblings, Ruth George and Raymond Dalton.

A visitation will be held Thursday, April 18, 2019, from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Wayne's life at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy., New Castle, DE 19720. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now