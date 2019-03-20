|
Wayne Anthony Wilson
New Castle - Wayne Anthony Wilson, age 65, of New Castle, DE passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
