Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Wayne Anthony Wilson Obituary
Wayne Anthony Wilson

New Castle - Wayne Anthony Wilson, age 65, of New Castle, DE passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 1000 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a memorial service will begin at 7 pm. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Wayne's memory to the , P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
