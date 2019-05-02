|
Wayne C. Brough
Wilmington - Wayne Curtis Brough, 74, died on Sunday, April 28, in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his family.
Wayne was born in Coudersport, PA to the late Creighton and June Brough, then moved to Claymont, DE as a child. After graduating from Claymont High School he was employed by Delmarva Power for 46 years. An avid bowler, Wayne worked for many years as the night manager at Holiday Lanes. He enjoyed golf, Corvettes, anything to do with cars, and the fellowships of both AA and NA.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Sammy) Brough; 2 step-sons, Troy Cycyk (Patricia), and Robert Cycyk; his sister, Linda Monico; his nephew, Frank Lombardo (Joanna) and his niece, Olivia; and his beloved shih tzu, Hope.
A visitation will be held from 10-11am, Sunday, May 5 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, where a service to celebrate Wayne's life will be held at 11am. Instead of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution to the 1212 Corporation, 2700 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19802 or . Messages of condolence may be sent to www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on May 2, 2019