Wayne E. Ashley
Media, PA - Wayne E. Ashley passed away on October 20, 2020, at the age of 79.
Wayne spent his youth in the Newport, DE area and attended both H. J. Krebs and H. C. Conrad High School where he graduated in 1959. He attended King's College in Briarcliff Manor, NY.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, TX.
Wayne was employed by the Dupont Co. at Haskell Laboratory in Newark, DE and Glenolden Laboratory in Glenolden, PA. He retired as a supervisor after 30 years of employment.
For over 50 years, Wayne was a member of the Hiram Masonic Lodge #25 in Newark, DE.
Wayne enjoyed photography and the outdoors, especially hiking.
Wayne is survived by his son, Dr. Timothy Longbine (Pam) of Gastonia, NC, his daughter, Amy Francis (Jeff) of Lexington, SC, three grandsons, and one granddaughter; his sister Linda Green (Ralph Jamison) of Wilmington, DE; his brother James Ashley (Judith) of Middletown, DE; three nieces and three nephews.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in memory of Wayne. https://www.stjude.org/
To send an online condolence visit www.nicholsgilmore.com