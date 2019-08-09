Services
Apostolic Temple True Church
215 Main St
Wilmington, DE 19804
(302) 993-0674
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
7:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church of Christ
215 Main Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Apostolic Temple True Church of Christ
215 Main Street
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Evans Sr.


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Evans Sr. Obituary
Wayne Evans, Sr.

Wilmington - Deacon Wayne Evans, Sr., was born Dec. 27, 1938 in Wilm., Delaware to the Late Dorothy Evans and John Evans. He went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Gertrude.

Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; 8 children; 5 additional children he raised; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 9:00 am on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, at Apostolic Temple True Church, 215 Main St., Wilm., DE 19804; viewing from 7-9:00am.

Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.