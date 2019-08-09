|
|
Wayne Evans, Sr.
Wilmington - Deacon Wayne Evans, Sr., was born Dec. 27, 1938 in Wilm., Delaware to the Late Dorothy Evans and John Evans. He went home to be with the Lord on July 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife, Gertrude.
Wayne leaves to cherish his memory, his wife; 8 children; 5 additional children he raised; 24 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 9:00 am on Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, at Apostolic Temple True Church, 215 Main St., Wilm., DE 19804; viewing from 7-9:00am.
Burial will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences to congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 9, 2019