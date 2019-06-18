|
Wayne H. Gunther
Nashua, NH & Wilmington, DE - Wayne Harold Gunther (Dad and Pop Pop) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 12 at the age of 71. He was born on February 21, 1948 in Wilmington, DE and graduated from De La Warr High School in 1965. He enjoyed a long and successful career in sales and management in the lumber and molding business, prior to retiring in 2007. He was strong, funny, generous, courageous, stylish, intelligent, and a genuinely good-hearted and caring person. Wayne loved his family and friends unconditionally and expressed his emotions with a strength like no other. He could relate to anyone in any situation and supported so many people throughout his lifetime with a true gift for offering advice, sharing his wisdom, and speaking openly from the heart. Over the years, he had many interests including dancing, boxing, shooting pool, playing golf, listening to Motown, reading, and watching all types of sports, including those played by his two sons.
Wayne leaves behind his beautiful, loving, and supportive wife of 50 years, Elizabeth (Beth), his two devoted sons, Brandon (Marian) and Ryan (Atsu), and his four talented and vivacious grandchildren, Caden (9), Sienna (7), Vivian (6), and Ellyce (5). He was predeceased by his mother, Lorayne, his father, Harold, and his brother Glen.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10:00am - 11:00am on Thursday, June 20 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808, where a formal service will begin at 11:00 AM. The family would like to invite anyone that feels compelled to say a word about Wayne, to feel free to share at the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Straight and Narrow at 508 Straight Street, P.O. Box 2738, Paterson, NJ 07501. Please include "In memory of Wayne Gunther". We hope his lifelong battle with addiction will be supported both monetarily and socially, in the hopes of removing the stigma of this disease.
