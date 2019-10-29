|
|
Wayne Hubler
Port Saint Lucie, FL - Wayne A. "Sam" Hubler died peacefully on October 25, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice, surrounded by his beloved wife and family. He will be missed immensely by his wife, Ethel, and his daughters, Lynne (Herb) Crossan, and Lisa Michener. He is also survived by four grandchildren - Sam (Megan) Crossan, Dyan (Josh) Kurth, Nick Crossan, and Ben (Carey) Crossan, and four great-grandchildren - Evan, Alyvia, Lilah, and Elliot.
Wayne was born in 1933 in Ashland, PA and grew up in Chester, PA. He married Ethel in 1957 and moved to Wilmington, Delaware. He retired from a long career with the Dupont Company, before moving to Port Saint Lucie, Florida in 2011.
He enjoyed sharing meals and spending time with his family, making people laugh, traveling and meeting new people, and listening to jazz and classical music. He loved the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He was an avid learner, especially nature and history.
Donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice, the Arbor Day Foundation, and the Sierra Club.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019