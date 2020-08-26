Wayne K. Robson
Newark - Wayne K. Robson, age 79, of Newark, DE, an avid skier and mountain biker went to be with the Lord on August, 23, 2020. Wayne was born May 13, 1941 in Taylor, PA, the son of Edward Robson and Evyleen Frutiger-Robson.
Wayne moved to Delaware in 1957 and worked at DuPont as a lab technician advancing to consulting engineer. Wayne was a life long member of First Alliance Church in Hockessin, DE where he served in may responsible positions ranging from work with the AWANA youth to serving as assistant treasurer for more than twenty years.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nancy, and his son David. Wayne was a faithful husband, father, brother and friend who loved and served the Lord. Services and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to, First Alliance Church, 2145 Graves Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707. For online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com