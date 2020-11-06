Wayne L. Godwin
Middletown - Wayne L. Godwin, age 63, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2020. He was born in Wilmington, DE and was the son of the late Elizabeth and William "Lewis" Godwin, Sr. Wayne grew up in Newark, DE and was a graduate of Newark HS in 1975.
He began working at General Motors in 1975 and had a deep appreciation for the GM brotherhood. He enjoyed his time working there more than words can say. The friends he made at this Plant are lifelong and meant the world to him. Wayne was currently working for North East Auto Parts which he greatly enjoyed. He enjoyed many years of boating, having fun with antique cars, and racing his Solstice. Wayne had a passion for helping his neighborhood by holding the position of President of the Brick Mill Farm Home Owners Association for the past 15 years. He was proud to hold this position.
Wayne married the love of his life, Susie and had a very special place in his heart for his daughter Leslie.
He loved her and her children more than words can express. The three of them truly shared a special bond. He was blessed by his grandsons who had such fun times with Pop Pop. The time he spent playing with them and sharing memories will always be remembered. Wayne's family was his world and every day they could feel his love he had for them. He will truly be missed and will always be loved. His family will always cherish the many vacations to Disney World and happy memories they have of Wayne that they hold in their hearts forever. Wayne also coached his daughter Leslie on various sports teams throughout her grade school years which gave him a lot of pleasure.
In addition to his wife Susie of 35 years, Wayne is survived by his daughter, Leslie Godwin (Mark Haynes); 3 grandsons: Nathan Godwin, Christopher Haynes and Nathan Haynes; mother-in-law, Betty Grabowski; sister-in-law, Diane Smith; nephew, Matthew Grabowski (Jaclyn); sister, Sharon Hitchens (Allen); niece Christine Dolor (John) and his nephew, Allen Hitchens. We cannot forget his loving faithful dog, Ziggy (his Dalmatian) who he taught how to say "I Love You" and his cats, Norm and Miley. Wayne was predeceased by his brother, William "Billy" Godwin, Jr.
The family would like to extend a very special Heartfelt thank you to Wayne's many many friends and neighbor friends who are like family to him and his wife Susie. The outpouring of condolences his family is receiving is very much appreciated and very comforting to feel the love and respect his buddies had for him.
Wayne enjoyed helping people in need. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Wayne's honor to: www.race4thehouse.org
or send check to Race 4 The House, c/o Denny Parisan, 33 Aldham Road, Phoenixville PA 19460. Checks must be made out to "Race 4 the House".
Funeral Services will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, from 11am- 1pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Highway (Rt 2 at Duncan Rd.) Wilmington, DE. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. Viewing will be held in accordance with the current health directives, wearing masks, social distancing and capacity requirements.
