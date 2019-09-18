Services
Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Child
2500 Naamans Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Snavely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne L. Snavely

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne L. Snavely Obituary
Wayne L. Snavely

Wilmington - Wayne L. Snavely, age 80 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at home. Born, raised and educated in Wilmington, DE, Wayne was a 1958 graduate of P.S. Dupont High School where he excelled in all sports "Go Dynamiters". Wayne was a lifeguard at Prices Run Pool and Rehoboth Beach. He retired from the Carpenters Local 626 in 2001 after 39 years of service and retired after 17 years of service from NAPA Auto Parts. He served in the Delaware National Guard for 17 years. He was a member of the Brandywine Masonic Lodge # 33 F&AM and a Master Mason since 1965. He also was a member of the Brandywine Forest #20. In addition to his parents, Leroy and Beatrice Fisher Snavely, Wayne is preceded in death by his brother, George Snavely. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gerri Maczynski Snavely, 4 step children, Kristen (Steve) Daugherty, Edward (Mary) Podralski, Michael Podralski and Kevin (Traci) Podralski, 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Shannon (Zach), Nicholas, Katelyn, Justin, Evan, Tristan and 3 great-grandchildren, Allison, Brandon and Carter and a brother, Warren (Carol) Snavely. A visitation will be held on Friday, 10:00-11:00AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment is private. A special thanks and gratitude are extended to Heartland Hospice who provided special care and compassion. Donations in his memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713 or The Saint Vincent de Paul Organization c/o Church of the Holy Child. Arr. Pagano Funeral Home, Garnet Valley, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pagano Funeral Home
Download Now