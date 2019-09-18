|
Wayne L. Snavely
Wilmington - Wayne L. Snavely, age 80 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully on September 14, 2019 at home. Born, raised and educated in Wilmington, DE, Wayne was a 1958 graduate of P.S. Dupont High School where he excelled in all sports "Go Dynamiters". Wayne was a lifeguard at Prices Run Pool and Rehoboth Beach. He retired from the Carpenters Local 626 in 2001 after 39 years of service and retired after 17 years of service from NAPA Auto Parts. He served in the Delaware National Guard for 17 years. He was a member of the Brandywine Masonic Lodge # 33 F&AM and a Master Mason since 1965. He also was a member of the Brandywine Forest #20. In addition to his parents, Leroy and Beatrice Fisher Snavely, Wayne is preceded in death by his brother, George Snavely. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Gerri Maczynski Snavely, 4 step children, Kristen (Steve) Daugherty, Edward (Mary) Podralski, Michael Podralski and Kevin (Traci) Podralski, 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Shannon (Zach), Nicholas, Katelyn, Justin, Evan, Tristan and 3 great-grandchildren, Allison, Brandon and Carter and a brother, Warren (Carol) Snavely. A visitation will be held on Friday, 10:00-11:00AM at the Church of the Holy Child, 2500 Naamans Road, Wilmington, DE 19810 followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM. Interment is private. A special thanks and gratitude are extended to Heartland Hospice who provided special care and compassion. Donations in his memory may be made to Heartland Hospice, 750 Prides Crossing #110, Newark, DE 19713 or The Saint Vincent de Paul Organization c/o Church of the Holy Child. Arr. Pagano Funeral Home, Garnet Valley, PA. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.paganofuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019