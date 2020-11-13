Wayne R. Norris, Sr.
Wilmington - Wayne R. Norris, Sr. passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Born in Wilmington Delaware, on March 1, 1951. He was the son of the late Geraldine and James F. Norris, Sr. He enlisted and served honorably in the U.S. Army for 6 years. Upon his discharge he worked for the University of Delaware and retired after 25 years of service. After retirement he worked for Leon N. Weiner & Associates part time for several years and IKO Manufacturing Inc. He was a volunteer firefighter at Brandywine Hundred Fire Co. for 40 years, both an honorary and lifetime active member. For several years he coached the North Brandywine Babe Ruth Little League. He loved camping, hunting and fishing with his boys.
Wayne will be sadly missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances M. Norris; his sons, Wayne R. Norris, Jr., James D. Norris (Amber) and John R. Norris (Andrea); grandchildren, Courtney, Wayne, Matthew, Dakota, Lily, Rowan, Ariana and Thomas; siblings, Bertha May Naumann, James F. Norris, Jr., Marita Halko, Judy Smith and many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister Karen.
A visitation will be held from 10 am - 11 am on November 18, 2020 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home (3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803). Due to COVID restrictions, the 11:00 service and following interment at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private, though all are invited to participate in the Fireman's Processional departing from the funeral home at approximately 11:40 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Wayne's memory can be made to the Brandywine Hundred Fire Co. or North Baptist Church. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com
.