Wendell O. Onley
Wilmington - Passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019
Born on October 2, 1929 to the late Otho and Marion (Travis) Onley.
Wendell grew up in Claymont, Delaware. Following high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. Upon returning home Wendell worked at the DuPont Experimental Station for 36 years until his retirement at the age of 55.
He enjoyed bowling, golf, going to Fenwick Island and traveling across the United States. He especially enjoyed his trips to Hobe Sound, Florida.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; daughters, Linda (Ed), Donna (Bobby), Karen (Jeff); sons, Tim (Michele) and Steven (Karyn); grandchildren, Mitchell, Amber, Carly, Dustin, Jason, Robby, Timothy, Lindsey, Kyleigh, Brian, Abigail, Lauren and Jeff; as well as 22 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, June 11 at 11:00 am at Delaware Veterans Memorial Park, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd, Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Wendell's name to the Korean War Veterans Association, Chapter 2, 110 W. Pembrey Dr, Wilm. DE 19803.
302-994-9614
delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019