Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Atonement Church
3519 Philadelphia Pike
Claymont, DE
Wendy Anne Mitchell-Davis

Wendy Anne Mitchell-Davis Obituary
Wendy Anne Mitchell-Davis

Wilmington - Age 46, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 surround by her closest family and friends.

Wendy was first and foremost a devoted and loving mother, wife, and daughter. She was also an avid cook, baker, seamstress, and Philadelphia Eagles fan. Among her many hobbies, Wendy also took great pride in her Co-Ownership of D&M Landscaping, as well as her work as a bartender for many years, where she made a lot of life-long friends she would call family.

Along with her countless friends, Wendy was survived by her daughter, Jessica C. Luckanish; her loving husband, David M. Davis; and her parents, Walter and Barbara Mitchell.

A visitation will be 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Atonement Church, 3519 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703 followed by a Celebration of Life.

Cremation Service

of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
