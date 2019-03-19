|
Werner Alfred Rath Sr.
Spartanburg, SC - Werner Alfred Rath, Sr., 83, passed away at his home Thursday March 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Berta Rath and the son of the late Hermann and Blondine Rath.
Mr. Rath was a generous loving father and grandfather, and a tremendous storyteller. His family was of most importance to him. He was a retired carpenter whose passion was gardening, baking, and woodworking. He was of the Lutheran faith. He was dearly loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by a son Werner Rath, Jr. and wife Vicki of North East, MD; two daughters Cornelia Sadler and husband Allen of Boiling Springs, SC, and Linda Hipple and husband Greg of Colora, MD; two sisters Lydia Becker of Manteo, NC and Astrid Krumins of Wilmington, DE. He is also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-995 or at ; to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
A private memorial service will be at a later date.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 19, 2019