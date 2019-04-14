|
Wescomb R. (Wes) Jones, Jr.
Wilmington - Wescomb R. Jones, age 89, died peacefully on Monday April 1, 2019 in Wilmington, Delaware. He grew up during the depression and World War II in the little oil town of Humble, Texas. Wes graduated from Texas A&M with a degree in chemical engineering and a commission in the U.S. Army Reserves. Lt. Jones spent a year in combat in the Korean war and was awarded the Bronze Starr and Combat Infantry Badge. Wes worked for DuPont for 25 years in Texas, West Virginia, Chicago, Baltimore and Wilmington before starting his own small refractory chemical company (Wesbond Corporation) in Wilmington, Delaware. He added an MBA Degree from the University of Delaware along the way and was active in AA for over 40 years. Wes was also a member of Peninsula McCabe United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by two ex-wives, Nina Sue Jones, and Gay C. Jones; two older siblings, Charles of Adelaide, Australia, and Sarah Alice of Wimberly, Texas as well as his parents of Humble, Texas. Wes is survived by three children; Minta Gibbons and her husband Jack, Ransley Jones, and Wescomb M. Jones and his wife Tracy; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, all from the Wilmington, Delaware area.
Burial at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery will be private. A memorial remembrance will be scheduled later;
please email at [email protected] for information. To celebrate Wes's life please consider donating to, or volunteering at, the Salvation Army; P.O. Box 308 / Wilmington, DE 19899 or the Sunday Breakfast Mission; 110 N. Poplar Street / Wilmington, DE 19801
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019