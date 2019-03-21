|
Wesley Alan Lund
Wilmington - Wesley Alan Lund, age 33, passed away gently on Monday evening March 18, 2019, surrounded by his immediate family and the arms of God at Season's Hospice care located in Christiana Hospital. Wesley had sustained traumatic brain injury due to a hydrocephalic seizure.
Wesley was born in Wilmington, DE on October 8, 1985, and was the son of Albert Eugene Lund and Rea Dorette (Ruark), Lund. He has one older brother, Timothy Hunter Lund, and sister-in-law, MaryBeth (Forester), Lund. Wesley was diagnosed with autism at age 4 and attended the Delaware Autism Program until age 21. He was currently employed at Chimes Delaware in Newark, DE where he had a wonderful staff of direct care professionals and co-workers. Wesley was an active member of Concord Presbyterian Church, where he sang to the Lord weekly and taught others about unconditional love. Music was a joy to Wes. He sang frequently with his family and was a member of "Joyful Noise", a choir for adults with disabilities. He enjoyed concerts and listening to music all his life.
His family loved to travel and Wesley was able to visit several foreign countries in Europe as well as Australia and New Zealand. While traveling, his delight was in the foreign foods, his favorite foods being Pasta Primavera, Tiramisu, and Ice Cream. He enjoyed being "way up high" as in the view from the top of the Eiffel Tower, mountaintops, and airplanes.
Wes camped in 31 National Parks with his family and enjoyed "sleeping in the tent". He loved being out in nature, hiking with his family, and imitating birdcalls. He liked to fish, always trying to catch a "Big Bass". Wesley participated in Special Olympics Delaware as a swimmer, where he demonstrated a unique swimming stroke all his own, and he often competed in the annual SO fishing tournament in Lewes, DE. Wesley received abundant love, acceptance, and joy from those shepherds who helped him through his life. He saw the world differently than most of us and richly blessed us all by teaching us to view life from different perspectives.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202), Wilmington, DE. from 7:00-8:00 p.m. A Memorial Service to celebrate Wesley's life and resurrection will be held on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at 2 pm at Concord Presbyterian Church, 1800 Fairfax Boulevard, Wilmington, DE. Wesley's favorite color was red, so those attending are encouraged to wear red instead of black. All are welcome to attend a reception at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to "Joyful Noise", 17 Springbrook Road, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at joyfulnoisechorus.org.
