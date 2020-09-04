1/
Wesley H. Bennett
1935 - 2020
Wesley H. Bennett

Clayton - Wesley Howard Bennett, 84, of near Clayton DE, and formerly of Wilmington, DE, expired Sunday August 30, 2020 at Bayhealth Medical Center, Dover.

Mr. Bennett retired from the Bank of Delaware/PNC as an Internal Auditor. He was a graduate of H. Fletcher Brown Vocational High School and Wesley College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Far East Command. Wesley was a gifted First Tenor soloist, and he sang in various churches throughout his travels for 30 plus years. More recently, Wesley volunteered at the Franciscan Care Center at Brackenville and was awarded the 2002 Governor's Outstanding Volunteer Award for Human Needs.

Wesley was the youngest son of the late Earl Ratledge Bennett and Mabel DeCorse Bennett of Wilmington. He lived with his partner of 35 years, Robert L. Marcinek, yet remained friends with his divorced wife, Dorothy E. Bennett, of Wilmington, and many worthy worldwide friends.

He was a member of The West Presbyterian Church of Wilmington but followed the doctrine of the Metropolitan Community Church at large.

Burial services are private.

Remember Wesley when having your next favorite drink or beer.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
