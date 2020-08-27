1/1
Wilbert Charles Peter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilbert Charles Peter

Wilmington - Wilbert Charles Peter, 89, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly Cincinnati, OH, left this earth on August 20, 2020 to be with his wife of 53 years, Maryann; son, Matthew; and grandsons, Josh and Shawn.

Pete (or Will), depending on when you knew him, was a kind, sweet man who valued the important things in life, especially family and faith. He enjoyed taking care of his birds, yard and car. He also enjoyed traveling and finally saw his ancestral homeland of Alsace a few years ago. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan through their ups and downs. He also had a great sense of humor, especially when the grandkids would get him going.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He met his true love at a USO dance and moved to Delaware to work at DuPont for 34 years and raised a loving family.

He is survived by his children and their spouses; Joanne & Drew Finley, Susan & Ken Sigvardson, Maria & David Hill, and Michael & Rose Peters; his grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Kobes, Brian (Emily) Finley, Molly and Jennifer Finley, Derek (Danielle) Sigvardson, Gina and Cara Roi, John, Kevin and Matthew Hill, Jessica and Jacklyn Peters; and great-grandchildren Owen Kobes, Edmund and Pierce Finley, and Bryce and Blake Sigvardson. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Peter, and many loving Peter and Muzzi relatives.

Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of your choice.

To offer condolences, please visit:

www.dohertyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved