Wilbert Charles Peter
Wilmington - Wilbert Charles Peter, 89, of Wilmington, DE, and formerly Cincinnati, OH, left this earth on August 20, 2020 to be with his wife of 53 years, Maryann; son, Matthew; and grandsons, Josh and Shawn.
Pete (or Will), depending on when you knew him, was a kind, sweet man who valued the important things in life, especially family and faith. He enjoyed taking care of his birds, yard and car. He also enjoyed traveling and finally saw his ancestral homeland of Alsace a few years ago. He was a devoted Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan through their ups and downs. He also had a great sense of humor, especially when the grandkids would get him going.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan. He met his true love at a USO dance and moved to Delaware to work at DuPont for 34 years and raised a loving family.
He is survived by his children and their spouses; Joanne & Drew Finley, Susan & Ken Sigvardson, Maria & David Hill, and Michael & Rose Peters; his grandchildren, Laura (Chris) Kobes, Brian (Emily) Finley, Molly and Jennifer Finley, Derek (Danielle) Sigvardson, Gina and Cara Roi, John, Kevin and Matthew Hill, Jessica and Jacklyn Peters; and great-grandchildren Owen Kobes, Edmund and Pierce Finley, and Bryce and Blake Sigvardson. He is also survived by his brother, Tony Peter, and many loving Peter and Muzzi relatives.
Services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or a charity of your choice
.
To offer condolences, please visit: www.dohertyfh.com