Wilbert "Will" Minor
Hockessin, DE formerly of Elkton, MD - Will, age 88, died peacefully at The Summit Retirement community on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was the husband of the late Juanita Cocke Minor, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage.
Born in Hopewell, VA, he was a son of the late Steve and Emily Minor.
Will served our country in the Army Corps of Engineers. He earned his Bachelor's and Master's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech University.
He worked for the DuPont Company in Delaware as a mechanical engineer, retiring in 1985.
He was a member of the Upper Chesapeake Community Band and the Elkton Town Band, the Wesley United Methodist Church of Cecil County and the First Presbyterian Church of Newark and Saint John's Manor Community Pier Association
He loved boating, gardening, playing trombone and doing projects around the house. He cherished time with friends and family, including the annual Outer Banks beach vacation with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Steve Minor (Vicki) and Ray Minor (Barbara); two daughters, Jan Crye, and Cindy Mayhart; 9 grandchildren, Kellie and Jenna Crye, Jennifer and Robert Minor, David, Michael and Christie Minor and, Meredith and Garrett Mayhart and two great-grandsons, Owen and Jonathan.
You are invited to his service at 1 PM Saturday October 5th at Wesley United Methodist Church, 41 Justice Way, Elkton Maryland 21921 where visitation will begin at noon. Interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the or a .
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019