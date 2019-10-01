Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilbur K. Milligan Sr. Obituary
Wilbur K. Milligan, Sr.

Wilmington - Wilbur Kenneth Milligan, Sr., age 91, of Wilmington, DE, son of the late Wilbur M. and Agnes Milligan, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. Wilbur proudly served in the US Army. He was a valued employee of the Red Clay School District having worked 30 years at Anna P. Mote Elementary School. After retirement he loved traveling with his wife in their motor home. Wilbur enjoyed spending time at the beach and finding treasures while antiquing and going to yard sales. As an animal lover he fed both birds and squirrels. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

Wilbur is survived by his 6 children: Susan DeAngelis (Jerry), Nancy Ulrich (Tom), Wilbur Milligan (Kathy), Bruce Milligan (Kim), Brinda Corradin (Jim), and Patricia Smith; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Milligan; daughter, Barbara Milligan; and 3 siblings.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10-11 AM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Wilbur's life at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 399 Market St. Ste. 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
