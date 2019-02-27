|
|
Willard A. Martin
Smyrna - In loving memory of Willard Martin, age 76, of Smyrna, DE, who passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Willard was a family man who loved his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his Harley with his sons and friends. He had a passion for cars and also enjoyed watching westerns and listening to country music. Everyone knew that Willard would be there for anyone who needed his help. He will be greatly missed.
Willard is survived by his sons, Ronnie Stewart (Kelly) and Steve Stewart (Laurie); daughters: Teri Decker (Buck), Lisa Stewart (Joe), and Tina Succarotte (Rocky); and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Martin; son, Tony Martin; parents, James and Clara Martin; and 8 siblings.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at 11 AM at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 27, 2019