Services
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
48 East Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 659-5517
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
26 Meadow
26 Meadowbrook Ave.
Belvedere, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard A."Lee" Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard A."Lee" Lee Obituary
Willard A."Lee" Lee

New Castle - "Lee", age 83, gained his wings on August 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of the late Annie B. Lee and father of the late William Caudle, Sr. He is survived by his children Vynisha Richardson, Barbara Mobley, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 26 Meadowbrook Ave., Belvedere, DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now