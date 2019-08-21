|
|
Willard A."Lee" Lee
New Castle - "Lee", age 83, gained his wings on August 18, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of the late Annie B. Lee and father of the late William Caudle, Sr. He is survived by his children Vynisha Richardson, Barbara Mobley, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9 am to 11 am at Rock of Ages Missionary Baptist Church, 26 Meadowbrook Ave., Belvedere, DE. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019