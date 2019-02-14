Willard "Bill" N. Deputy, Jr.



Newport - Willard "Bill" N. Deputy, Jr., age 91, of Newport, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 11, 2019. Born in Milford, Bill was the son of the late Willard N. Deputy, Sr. and Mildred (Saunders). In addition to his parents, Willard was predeceased by his son, Thomas C. Deputy, and four siblings, Mary Ellen Whitlock, Richard Deputy, Laurabelle Hubbs and Lois M. West. Willard is survived by his loving partner, Diane V. Reeder of Newport, DE; his daughters, Linda Lavender of Port St. Lucie, FL and Carol A. Deputy of Wilmington, DE; his sons, Robert H. Deputy of Long Beach, CA, Willard N. Deputy, III (Lisa J. Immediato) of Wilmington, DE and Donald A. (Kedra C.) Deputy of Millsboro, DE; his daughter-in-law, Pamela G. Deputy of Wilmington; his four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; his brother, William Deputy of Wilmington, DE, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. Returning from service, he learned to fly on the GI bill, starting his aviation career in 1947 on a grass strip airfield. In 1952, he started working at the DuPont Airfield, which eventually became Atlantic Aviation. He led a distinguished career as an international corporate pilot with Atlantic, attaining Chief Pilot status. One of the many assignments he enjoyed was working with the U.S. Space Program. During his travels he flew many dignitaries, world leaders and celebrities. Oh the stories he could tell! He was an FAA instructor and a member of the Quiet Birdmen. Upon retirement, he continued flying for another ten years for various corporate entities. Bill always said "I never worked a day in my life."



Bill was an avid life-long boater, attending Annapolis Sailing School as well as earning his USCG Master Captains license at the age of 73. He enjoyed spending time with family and great friends in Lewes. He loved to laugh, had a quick wit and will be dearly missed.



Bill's family would like to give special thanks to the caring team at Delaware Hospice. Heartfelt gratitude is also extended to his long-time physician Dr. David Frankel and Millie Kuriger at Penn Medicine.



A visitation will be held on Saturday February 16, 2019 from 10am to 11:30am with funeral services beginning at 11:30am at the Mealey Funeral Home, 2509 Limestone Road Wilmington, DE 19808. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to Friends of Bellanca Airfield, www.friendsofbellanca.org, or Massey Air Museum, https://masseyaero.org.



Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com Published in The News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary