Willard S. Fetters Jr.

Willard S. Fetters Jr. Obituary
Willard S. Fetters, Jr.

Hockessin - Willard S. Fetters, age 88, of Hockessin, loving father and Pop Pop passed away surrounded by his family on March 27, 2020.

Born in Wilmington, he was the son of the late Ruth (Owen) and Willard S. Fetters, Sr. He proudly served his country in the United States Army while stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After returning to the United States, Willard became a member of the Teamsters and worked driving trucks for Carpenter Motor Freight and Yellow Freight. He was a member of the Wilmington Turners for 20 years and a life member of the American Legion Post 0028.

His pride and joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and many trips to the beach. He loved the game of golf and his biggest and proudest accomplishment on the course was his hole-in-one on Old Landing Golf Course in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

Willard will be deeply missed by his children and their spouses, Irene F. Berchock (Steven) of Millsboro, DE, Betty Jane Carpenter (James, Jr.) of Newark, DE, Joan F. Hertsenberg (Daryl) of Hockessin, DE and William J. Fetters of Hockessin, DE; his grandchildren, Steven, Scott, Kate, Brooke, Daryl Jr., Alyssa and Dustyn; his great grandchildren, Victoria, Scottie, Brayden, Carter and Mason; and his brother, James Fetters. Willard was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Irene Y. Fetters in 2016 and his brothers, Robert Fetters.

Funeral services will be held privately due to the current outbreak. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the , 200 Continental Drive, Suite 101, Newark, DE 19713, . or to the , 4899 Belfort Rd, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Online condolences may be made by visiting mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
