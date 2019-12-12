Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Messick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard S. Messick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard S. Messick Obituary
Willard S. Messick

Seaford - Willard S. Messick of Seaford, DE passed away on December 10, 2019 at the Manor House after a short illness. Mr. Messick was born and raised in Milton, DE and moved to Seaford in early 50's and served his country in the Korean War as a weather man in Greenland and returning to DuPont Plant retiring in 1988 with 40 years of service. He enjoyed Square Dancing, camping and gardening especially proud of his strawberries.

His wife Christine W. Messick passed away February 10, 2010 and his son Kenneth W. Messick passed away on September 14, 2014. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Hartstein and son-in-law Steve grandchildren Andrea Blodgett and her husband Joseph and Stephen J. Hartstein and his wife Blaire. He adored his four great-grandchildren Cameron Hartstein, Delaney Blodgett, Reagan Blodgett and Nash Hartstein.

Funeral Services will be on Sunday, December 15th at 2 PM at St. John's United Methodist Church, Pine & Poplar Streets, Seaford, where friends may call from 1-2 PM.

Instead of flowers, family requests donations to St Johns U. M. Church, 300 N. Pine St, Seaford, DE 19973, Acts Manor House, 1001 Middleford Rd, Seaford, DE 19973 or Vitas Hospice 30265 Commerce Dr, Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.

To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -