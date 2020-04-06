|
Willard T. Bullock III
Rehoboth Beach - Willard T. Bullock, 3rd, age 84, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020. Known affectionately by all as Bud, Mr. Bullock was devoted to his family, his faith, and his country. He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, to Willard T. Bullock, Jr., and Mabel (Mosteller) Bullock. His father died tragically in 1943, leaving his mother to raise him and his three younger siblings. Bud attended Ridley Park High School and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Delaware. He served in Europe as an ambulance driver in the U.S. Army. Bud married the love of his life, Barbara (Schollins), in 1965 and built his world around her and their four children. He made his career in financial services, working at Delaware Trust, First Pennsylvania Bank, CoreStates, First Union and Wachovia before starting FirstStates Financial Services Corp. with his good friend and business partner Ken Christian.
Bud was an avid golfer, both in Rehoboth Beach and Bonita Springs. He coached all of his boys in Little League, enthusiastically supported his daughter's love of the arts and traveled all over the country to cheer on his grandchildren in their various activities. A diehard Eagles fan, Bud held season tickets and attended games for 40 years. He loved gatherings with friends and family and was never hesitant to strike up a conversation, impressing all who met him with his warmth, compassion, and decency.
Bud is survived by his beloved wife of almost 55 years, Barbara; his children Barb (James), Bud (Nina), Andrew (Tina), and Michael (Liz); six grandchildren: Will, Addie Rose, Lucy, Audrey, AJ, and Emma Mae; and his brothers James (Elizabeth) and John (Dixie) and his sister Mary Anne. Bud was also a wonderful brother-in-law and a beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews.
The family is planning to hold memorial services in Delaware and Florida at a later date.
Instead of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Bud's name to St. Edmond's Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, or to St. Agnes Catholic Church in Naples, Florida.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020