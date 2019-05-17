Services
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro
130 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:30 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro
130 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Wellsboro - Dr. William A. Coolidge, 88, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, surrounded by loved ones. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Dr. Coolidge or view full obituary, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
