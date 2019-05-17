|
Dr. William A. Coolidge
Wellsboro - Dr. William A. Coolidge, 88, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Broad Acres Nursing Home in Wellsboro, surrounded by loved ones. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday May 18, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Dr. Coolidge or view full obituary, visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The News Journal on May 17, 2019